Photo : YONHAP News

Agriculture minister Chung Hwang-keun has pledged cooperation with the National Assembly to put an end to consumption of dog meat in the country as soon as possible.At a parliamentary audit on Wednesday, Chung said dog meat consumption should be stopped in consideration of national status and animal welfare.The minister said the government considers enactment of a special law to be the best way to achieve that.In December 2021, a committee consisting of experts, animal activists and industry representatives was launched for discussion on ending dog meat consumption. Talks have been suspended after March this year.To that regard, the minister said a different approach should be taken to address the issue amid a widening difference in opinion.