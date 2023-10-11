Death Toll from Israel-Hamas Armed Conflict Surpasses 2,100

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has climbed above 21-hundred on the fifth day of the conflict amid reports of rocket fire from Lebanon.According to Reuters on Wednesday, at least 900 people have been killed in Gaza with the death toll in Israel reaching one-thousand-200 for a combined total of over two-thousand-100.Israel has said that some of the rockets from its northern neighbor were intercepted through its air defense network but many have hit non-civilian areas.The Israel Defense Forces also said that 12 rockets were fired from Syria targeting Israel, to which the IDF responded with mortars.There is speculation that the front line is expanding from southern Israel to the northern border with Lebanon and Syria, with the U.S. recently warning the Lebanese political militant faction Hezbollah to stay out of the conflict.Israel reportedly told its nationals near the Gaza Strip to prepare to take shelter as well as food and water, indicating that a ground offensive into the area is imminent.