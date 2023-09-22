Raids Launched over Another Set of Pre-Election Fake News Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the alleged dissemination of fake news about President Yoon Suk Yeol in an attempt to influence last year's presidential election raided locations linked to another case of similar allegations.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday began the search and seizure at the office and home of an aide to main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Byong-wook identified by the surname Choi.The search warrant also includes the office of leftist media outlet Repoact and the home of its chief, identified by the surname Heo.Prosecutors suspect that Choi and Heo schemed to issue a false report eight days prior to the election alleging that Yoon had colluded in an illegal loan scheme while he was a prosecutor in 2011.In the report, Heo claimed that he had obtained an audio file of a conversation between Choi Jae-kyung, former head of the now-defunct central investigation bureau at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, and a cousin of a broker implicated in the scandal.The former bureau chief has since denied having any knowledge of the broker's cousin, identified by surname Lee.Following an analysis of seized evidence, prosecutors plan to summon the two raid targets for questioning over allegations of defamation, including whether they had also colluded with others facing similar allegations.Those include Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Seongnam development scandal, Shin Hak-lim, the former head of the National Union of Media Workers, and a former JTBC journalist identified by the surname Bong.