2023 Seoul Int’l Aerospace, Defense Exhibition to Open Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The 14th Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition(ADEX) will kick off next Wednesday for a six-day run at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.According to the Korea Aerospace Industries Association, the event’s organizer, on Wednesday, the upcoming exhibition will be the largest to date in all aspects, including the number of participating companies.A record 550 aerospace and defense companies from 35 countries are set to take part in the biennial event, far exceeding the 440 firms from 28 nations at the last event held in 2021.A total of two-thousand-320 booths will be installed on a 250-thousand-square-meter space, far larger than then one-thousand-814 booths that were set up across 230-thousand square meters two years ago.Organizers expect the event will draw some 300-thousand visitors, compared to roughly 120-thousand who visited the last exhibition.One of the highlights of the event will be the first public test flight of South Korea's homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21, while the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor, considered to be one of the most advanced and powerful fighter jets in the world, will also be on display.