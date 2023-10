Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 192 South Korean tourists returned home from Israel early hours Wednesday via a Korean Air flight as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day.The foreign ministry said the group were part of some 480 South Koreans who had been staying in Israel on a short-term basis for a pilgrimage to sacred places.The ministry said another 60 South Korean tourists had moved to Jordan by land earlier on Tuesday, and it is providing some 230 remaining South Korean tourists assistance in leaving the country via air or land.However, a Korean Air flight that was set to depart for Incheon from Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening was canceled and it is unclear whether a flight that was set to arrive in Incheon from Israel on Friday will be operated.Of some 570 South Koreans in Israel on long-term residence visas, the ministry said it has no plans to advise them to evacuate immediately given that most of them are in safe regions.