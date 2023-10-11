Pres. Yoon Orders Gov’t Agencies to Respond Preemptively to Risks amid Israel-Hamas War

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered government agencies to preemptively respond to risks that the nation’s economy and security could face as he said the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas could expand.Yoon issued the order on Wednesday when he presided over an emergency meeting to examine the nation's economy and national security amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.The president said the conflict is showing signs of developing into a full-scale war, adding that it’s difficult to rule out the possibility that the conflict will expand given that a number of countries’ interests are intertwined.Yoon said there is a possibility that the nation could become more vulnerable to various crises faced by the international community in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.The president said in the event of failing to preemptively manage risks in a timely manner, the people will ultimately suffer.Yoon instructed related agencies to make thorough preparations so that the Korean people will not suffer any damage or danger.Wednesday’s emergency meeting brought together the ministers of foreign affairs, defense and industry as well as the director of the National Intelligence Service and first vice finance minister. Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki and National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong were also in attendance.