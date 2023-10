Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday presented letters of appointment to defense minister Shin Won-sik and culture minister Yu In-chon.The move came after Yoon nominated new ministers of defense, culture and gender equality on September 13.Shin and Yu were officially appointed to the posts last Saturday following the confirmation hearings.As for gender equality minister nominee Kim Haeng, it is unclear whether the president will officially appoint her to the Cabinet post as her confirmation hearing process is seeing major glitches.The top office has only said that it is closely watching the situation in parliament with regard to Kim.