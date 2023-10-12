Menu Content

Politics

DP's Jin Kyo-hoon Wins By-Election for Gangseo District Chief

Written: 2023-10-12 06:58:09Updated: 2023-10-12 11:22:50

DP's Jin Kyo-hoon Wins By-Election for Gangseo District Chief

Photo : KBS

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidate Jin Kyo-hoon won the by-election for chief of Seoul’s Gangseo District.

According to the National Election Commission on Thursday, Jin won 56-point-52 percent of votes cast while ruling People Power Party(PPP) candidate Kim Tae-woo garnered 39-point-37 percent, with counting completed a little past 12 a.m. Thursday.

By securing the majority of the total of 243-thousand-664 votes cast, Jin beat Kim by 17-point-15 percentage points.

Voter turnout was tentatively estimated to reach 48-point-seven percent.

The DP’s feat came some six months ahead of the general elections.

In winning the election, Jin vowed to do his best to normalize operations of the district, which had seen a vacuum in its top post.

The by-election came after Kim was removed from his post as district chief in May upon receiving a suspended prison sentence for leaking official secrets he had obtained while working for a special inspection team under the Moon Jae-in administration.
