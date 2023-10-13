DP Says By-Election Result a Rebuke of Yoon Gov’t by the People

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says its victory in the by-election for chief of Gangseo District embodied the people’s stern rebuke of the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s handling of state affairs.DP senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung revealed the party stance in a written briefing on Wednesday as he described the government as being tainted with incompetence, self-righteousness and a lack of communication.Kwon thanked the people for putting a stop to the government, which he said is moving recklessly without the slightest remorse for the worsening state of the economy and people’s livelihoods.Kwon urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to humbly accept the election results and discard his operation of state affairs centered on arrogance and self-righteousness to pursue a major overhaul in the national administration.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), meanwhile, said it humbly accepts the election results and vowed to approach the people in a more humble manner.In a statement issued under the name of senior spokesperson Yoo Sang-bum, the PPP said the party and the government will exert further efforts to normalize the abnormal, restore liberal democracy and expedite the recovery of livelihoods and the economy, with only the people’s well-being in mind.