Pres. Yoon & Visiting US Senators Condemn Hamas' Attacks on Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and a visiting delegation of U.S. senators have condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel.The presidential office said Yoon and the six-member delegation, led by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, agreed during a meeting on Wednesday that Seoul and Washington should play a constructive role in swiftly ending the latest armed conflict to ease tensions in the region and restore stability.Wednesday marked the first time the president has issued a message critical of the conflict since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday.On North Korea, Yoon stressed the need for Seoul, Washington and Tokyo to demonstrate their strong solidarity and united response capacity as he said Pyongyang’s threats are becoming more blatant.He also called for continued interest from Congress in the legislation of bills that could lead to expanded bilateral cooperation.In response, Schumer said South Korea is the U.S.' key partner in all aspects, including security, the economy and culture, vowing continuing, full support from Congress toward strengthening of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and economic cooperation.