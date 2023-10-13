Gov't, Gas Industry Report No Problems in Gas Supply & Demand

Photo : 헤럴드경제

The government held a meeting on Thursday with gas industry officials amid growing concerns that supply and demand could see disruptions due to the Israel-Hamas war.The meeting was chaired by second vice energy minister Kang Kyung-sung and attended by heads or senior officials of Yesco, SK Gas, GS EPS and POSCO International among others.The attendees confirmed that no problems have been found in the supply and demand of gas in the nation despite the ongoing conflict, with the Korea Gas Corporation and private liquefied natural gas(LNG) companies experiencing no hitches in LNG carrier operations and the volume of gas for the winter season sufficiently secured already.In the meeting, Kang said the government and related industries will actively cooperate to prevent any disruptions in energy supply and demand amid the volatile situation in the Middle East.He also vowed active efforts to provide support in terms of energy welfare to the socially vulnerable during winter.