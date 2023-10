Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has asserted that any election result is to be strictly accepted.The remark came from a high-level presidential office official on Thursday following the crushing defeat of ruling People Power Party(PPP) candidate Kim Tae-woo to the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) Jin Kyo-hoon in the by-election for chief of Seoul's Gangseo District.Another official at the top office said the administration has paid attention to public sentiment as reflected in the result and will continue to do so.A third official said he personally expected the loss and that the ruling camp must now think of ways to move forward in a collected manner.