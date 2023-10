Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said it respects the outcome of Wednesday's by-election for chief of Seoul's Gangseo District as it pledged to humbly reflect on the loss.At a Supreme Council meeting on Thursday, PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon took stock of the vote that ended with a 17-point-15 percentage point loss for its candidate, Kim Tae-woo, to main opposition Democratic Party candidate Jin Kyo-hoon.Kim said that while the odds were against the ruling party in the district, it will realistically analyze the result and pursue special measures to achieve victory in next year's general elections.The party chief promised a custom approach for the capital area and other regions where the PPP suffers from relatively weak public support.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok said he humbly accepts the latest outcome and will take the opportunity to exert efforts toward restoring the economy and public livelihoods and move forward.