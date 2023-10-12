Schumer: Pres. Yoon Committed to Security of Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who led a bipartisan Congressional delegation in a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Wednesday, said the South Korean leader affirmed Seoul's commitment to Israel's security.In a statement on Thursday, the ranking Democrat said he had urged Yoon to continue to stand with the Israeli people and do all he can to join the U.S. by supporting Israel's effort to defend itself.The Senate leader said after he described the gruesome details of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against innocent civilians, the president expressed the affirmation.Schumer said the two sides also discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship, with the delegation reaffirming strong bipartisan support for mutual defense measures against North Korea.South Korea's presidential office earlier announced that Yoon and the U.S. delegation condemned the "indiscriminate attack" on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and agreed that the allies must play a constructive role in easing tensions and to achieve stability in the region.