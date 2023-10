Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's flagship carrier Korean Air will operate an interim flight to Dubai on Friday to fly back South Koreans who evacuated from Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas.According to the carrier on Thursday, the flight bound for Dubai will depart from Incheon International Airport at 9:30 a.m. to retrieve professionals and their families residing in Israel as well as tourists.The interim flight is scheduled to depart at 4:30 p.m. Friday and land at Incheon Airport at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.The group of South Koreans were forced to evacuate to Dubai by land after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday, resulting in the suspension of all Korean Air flights to Tel Aviv over the past week, which normally operate three times a week.