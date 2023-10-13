USS Ronald Reagan Aircraft Carrier Arrives in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrived at the port city of Busan on Thursday in a show of force against North Korea.The ship docked at the naval base in Busan with Carrier Strike Group Five, which includes the aircraft carrier, the Aegis-equipped USS Shoup destroyer and other warships.The Ronald Reagan will stay in South Korea for five days and comes after the strike group took part in a trilateral exercise with South Korean and Japanese warships in international waters off the southern island of Jeju earlier this week.The carrier last visited the country in September 2022 and is the second U.S. aircraft carrier to visit South Korea this year, following the USS Nimitz in March.The defense ministry said the visit by the carrier strike group was scheduled as part of America's commitment to further enhancing the “regular visibility” of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula as agreed upon by the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. in their summit in April.