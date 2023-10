Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Gender Equality and Family nominee Kim Haeng has announced that she will voluntarily withdraw from consideration.The official announcement was made in the afternoon on Thursday.The decision comes after the main opposition Democratic Party demanded her withdrawal following suspicions over “stock parking,” the illegal practice of selling shares to another party with the understanding that the original owner will buy them back after a short period of time.Kim’s announcement also follows a closed-door meeting of the People Power Party earlier in the day in which the decision was made.This marks the fifth time a Cabinet nomination has failed since the start of the Yoon administration last May.