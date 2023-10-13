Tokyo to Request Dissolution of Unification Church

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has announced that it will request a court order dissolving the Family Federation for Peace and Unification, formerly known as the Unification Church.Tokyo’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is expected to officially send the case to the Tokyo District Court on Friday after minister Masahito Moriyama makes the final decision.The move comes after a monthslong investigation into the religious group’s status amid heavy backlash over its methods for soliciting donations, which came under the spotlight after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year.If the court rules in favor of the Japanese government, the group will have to forfeit its religious corporation status along with its tax benefits, but will still be allowed to continue its religious activities.Only two religious organizations have received such an order in Japan’s history, with about 180-thousand religious corporations active in the nation.