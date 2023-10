Photo : YONHAP News

A massive buildup of Israeli troops in regions along the borders with Gaza as well as Lebanon to the north has generated speculation that the Hamas-instigated conflict will soon escalate.Foreign media outlets have reported that the Israeli army is concentrating more than 300-thousand troops as well as tanks not only around the Gaza Strip but in the north of the country near the border with Lebanon.Despite the Palestinian militant group's threat to kill one hostage for every unannounced airstrike on residential areas, the bombings are intensifying, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the country's military is on the attack and will continue to push against Hamas.Meanwhile, Hamas-run media released a video appearing to show the release of a female hostage and two children, which Israel dismissed as “theatrics.”The death toll as of Thursday has reportedly exceeded 23-hundred for both Israelis and Palestinians.