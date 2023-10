Photo : YONHAP News

The government has estimated that there are currently some 720 South Koreans staying in Israel.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a briefing on Thursday that some 540 South Koreans are residing in Israel on a long-term basis and around 180 staying short-term.Lim said the government has confirmed that all the South Koreans in Israel are safe as well as the Koreans in Gaza.The spokesperson said some of the South Koreans staying for an extended period and all South Koreans visiting on a short-term basis will be leaving the Middle Eastern country by air or land.He said the South Korean embassy is providing related information to South Koreans wishing to leave Israel.A ministry official told reporters that the plan for some 30 South Koreans to evacuate on a Turkish Airlines flight on Thursday remains unchanged.