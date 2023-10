Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said the planned visit by United Arab Emirates(UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to South Korea has been postponed.The top office said the UAE leader’s visit, which was scheduled for the middle of this month, was shelved due to "an unexpected regional matter" following bilateral consultation, apparently referring to the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas which erupted last Saturday.The UAE, which signed a U.S.-brokered peace deal with Israel in 2020, is said to be keeping a close eye on the possibility of the latest war developing into a regional conflict.The presidential office was quick to add, however, that despite the postponement of the UAE leader’s visit to South Korea, UAE’s plan to invest 30 billion dollars into South Korea is proceeding smoothly without any glitch.