Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) succeeded in securing an order to refurbish Unit One of Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant.The company said it signed a consortium agreement with Candu Energy of Canada and Ansaldo Nucleare of Italy on the joint completion of the refurbishment project on Thursday.The contract signing, which is set to cost around two-and-a-half trillion won, or around one-point-eight billion U.S. dollars, was held at the headquarters of the Romanian nuclear energy company SNN.From 1996, Unit One of the Cernavoda plant began operating CANDU-type pressurized heavy water reactors, which are the same run in South Korea’s Wolsong nuclear power plant.To extend the unit’s operating lifespan for another 30 years to 2060, SNN will begin refurbishing large-scale equipment from 2027, including pressure tubes and turbines.