Casualties of Israel-Hamas War Surpass 10,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The combined number of casualties in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has climbed above ten-thousand on the sixth day of the conflict.The Israeli military said that it dropped about six-thousand bombs on the Gaza Strip with a total weight of four-thousand tons since Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel last Saturday.Israel estimated that as of Thursday, the attacks have left some 13-hundred of its people dead and about 32-hundred wounded.Gaza’s health ministry, on its part, estimated that about one-thousand-500 people, including nearly 500 children, had been killed and some 68-hundred were injured as of 2 p.m. Thursday.As a result, the combined number of casualties from both sides has surpassed ten-thousand.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas and said every member of the organization was a “dead man.”With a possible Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip looming, Israel reportedly launched missile strikes on Syria’s two main airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, causing concerns the war may spread to the entire Middle East.