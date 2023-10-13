S. Korea to Send Additional Flight to Retrieve Citizens from Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to send another flight to Israel to bring back South Korean nationals amid the intensifying armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.The South Korean Embassy in Israel posted an emergency notice on its website on Thursday night saying that the government is preparing a flight scheduled to depart on Friday night, local time, to facilitate the swift return of South Korean residents and travelers who wish to leave the country.The embassy said that the aircraft is scheduled to arrive on Friday, but its exact departure time is undecided, adding that related information will be relayed later.According to the ministry, there are currently some 720 South Koreans staying in Israel – some 540 residing on a long-term basis and around 180 staying short-term.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing that the government will continue various efforts to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in Israel.