Economy

Job Growth in September Exceeds 300,000 for First Time in 3 Months

Written: 2023-10-13 08:52:55Updated: 2023-10-13 09:02:56

Photo : KBS News

Job growth in September surpassed 300-thousand for the first time in three months.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the number of employed people stood at 28 million-698-thousand last month, up 309-thousand on-year.

The job growth figures exceeded 300-thousand for the first time since June after staying in the 200-thousand range in July and August, but still falls short compared to earlier months, when 300-thousand to 400-thousand jobs were added each month.

The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-five percentage points on-year to reach 63-point-two percent in September.

The rate for those aged 15 to 64 rose by zero-point-seven percentage points on-year to 69-point-six percent, the largest figure for the month since the nation began to compile related data in 1989.

The unemployment rate dropped by zero-point-one percentage point on-year to two-point-three percent last month, the lowest for September since the rate was first tracked in June 1999.
