Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea to Provide $1 Mln in Aid to Afghanistan for Quake Recovery

Written: 2023-10-13 09:10:36Updated: 2023-10-13 11:08:24

S. Korea to Provide $1 Mln in Aid to Afghanistan for Quake Recovery

Photo : KBS News

The government has decided to provide one million dollars in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after devastating earthquakes killed about 24-hundred people in the country.

Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the decision was made to provide emergency aid to help the people of Afghanistan who have suffered gravely from the quakes, expressing hope that it will help swiftly stabilize their lives and support the restoration of affected areas.

The ministry said the aid will be delivered via the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Last Saturday, two back-to-back six-point-three earthquakes struck Herat in northwestern Afghanistan, followed by several powerful aftershocks. Another strong quake of the same magnitude hit the region on Wednesday.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the quakes have killed two-thousand-445 and injured nine-thousand-240, destroying nearly two-thousand houses.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >