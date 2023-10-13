S. Korea to Provide $1 Mln in Aid to Afghanistan for Quake Recovery

Photo : KBS News

The government has decided to provide one million dollars in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after devastating earthquakes killed about 24-hundred people in the country.Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the decision was made to provide emergency aid to help the people of Afghanistan who have suffered gravely from the quakes, expressing hope that it will help swiftly stabilize their lives and support the restoration of affected areas.The ministry said the aid will be delivered via the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.Last Saturday, two back-to-back six-point-three earthquakes struck Herat in northwestern Afghanistan, followed by several powerful aftershocks. Another strong quake of the same magnitude hit the region on Wednesday.According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the quakes have killed two-thousand-445 and injured nine-thousand-240, destroying nearly two-thousand houses.