Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

White House: Security Commitment to S. Korea Unaffected by Israel War

Written: 2023-10-13 09:30:27Updated: 2023-10-13 14:09:26

White House: Security Commitment to S. Korea Unaffected by Israel War

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Thursday that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas will not affect the U.S.’ security commitments to South Korea, Ukraine and other allies.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, made the remarks during a press briefing when asked how the Middle East crisis will affect the U.S.’ security strategy for the Korean Peninsula.

He dismissed concerns over a possible negative impact on Washington’s security commitment to South Korea, saying that the U.S. has the capacity to handle multiple obligations.

Kirby said that the U.S. has global responsibilities related to its national security interests, adding that support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia is continuing.

He went on to say that the U.S. is also working hard in the Indo-Pacific to shore up its alliances and partnerships and to try to increase stability, security and prosperity throughout the region, and there are no concerns about Washington’s ability to work on multiple fronts.

Regarding a report on the suspected use of North Korean weapons by Hamas, the U.S. official said that he does not have information to confirm the report.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >