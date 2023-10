Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang has rejected speculation that the Palestinian militant group Hamas used North Korean weapons in its surprise attack on Israel.In an article carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Ri Kwang-song, a commentator on international affairs, said that the United States is responsible for the war between Israel and Hamas.Ri’s statement said that the U.S. is once again employing a malicious smear campaign against North Korea in a bid to link Pyongyang to the conflict in the Middle East.The analyst claimed that the U.S. administration's fake media organizations and pseudo-experts are spreading baseless rumors that North Korean weapons were used in the attack on Israel.The KCNA article came after Radio Free Asia, a Washington-based media outlet, reported on video footage presumed to be from Hamas that appeared to show a militant carrying a rocket launcher suspected to be of North Korean origin.