US, Qatar Agree to Block Iran from Unfrozen Funds after Hamas Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and Qatar have reportedly reached an agreement to prevent Iran from accessing six billion dollars recently unfrozen as part of a prisoner swap in light of the attack on Israel by Hamas.According to The Washington Post and other media, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told House Democrats on Thursday that Washington reached a quiet agreement with Doha, and the money will remain static for the time being.The Iranian funds had been held in two South Korean banks for over four years under U.S.-led sanctions against Iran, but was transferred to Qatar last month as part of a prisoner swap deal between Washington and Tehran on the condition that the funds only be used for humanitarian needs like food and medicine.Amid accusations that Iran was influential in last week's attack against Israel by Hamas with its long-standing provision of funding and arms, Republicans in Congress called for re-freezing the money as they criticized the Biden administration's soft policy on Iran.While the White House claimed that the money can only be used for humanitarian purposes and Iran has yet to spend the funds, it could not subdue a bipartisan call to obstruct Tehran’s access.