S. Korea, Croatia Agree to Upgrade Ties to Comprehensive Partnership

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Croatia adopted a joint statement elevating bilateral relations to a comprehensive and future-oriented partnership.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is on an official visit to Zagreb during his four-nation European tour, reached the agreement on Thursday during talks with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković.This is the first visit to Croatia by a South Korean prime minister since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in 1992.In the joint statement, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the economy, the green transition, sustainable development, science and technology, culture, education, people exchanges and security based on the shared values of democracy, the rule of law and human rights.The South Korean prime minister also sought Zagreb's support for the city of Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.Through an exchange of views on regional security issues, Han and Plenković agreed to actively participate in the international community's support and solidarity for freedom and peace in war-ravaged Ukraine.Han, who has visited France, Denmark and Croatia as part of his World Expo campaign, is set to make the final stop of his European tour in Greece.