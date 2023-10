Photo : YONHAP News

The board of directors at Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) has recommended the former editorial writer for the South Korean daily Munhwa Ilbo, Park Min, as the new president and CEO.The recommendation was approved in a vote during an extraordinary meeting on Friday morning, during which five members aligned with the main opposition walked out in protest after their demands for a new nomination and conflicting opinions on the voting process were ignored.Once the board sends its official recommendation in writing to the personnel management ministry, Park will go through a parliamentary confirmation hearing before a formal appointment by President Yoon Suk Yeol.Park, who had worked as a journalist for the Munhwa Ilbo from 1991 until recently, previously served as head of the Law Press Club between 2019 and 2022.