Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair, Kim Gi-hyeon, held individual meetings with Supreme Council members to devise a party reform plan on the back of Wednesday’s by-election loss for chief of Seoul’s Gangseo District.Kim was set to hold an emergency supreme council meeting, but instead held one-on-one meetings with council members on Friday.According to council member Kim Byung-min, the party has accepted the voices of the people and will do all it can to bring about change.The PPP chief refrained from discussing the kind of changes proposed, but the plan now is to make a final decision on the reform plan based on meetings with five of the top council members.