Photo : YONHAP News

The government has estimated that there are currently some 630 South Koreans staying in Israel.A foreign ministry official said on Friday the tally comprises some 520 South Koreans residing in Israel on a long-term basis and around 110 staying short-term, about 90 lower than the figure released a day earlier.The official said some are believed to have left the country by air or land amid the intensifying armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.The official added that the government is providing relevant information to those still there who wish to leave the Middle Eastern country.The government plans to mobilize a flight departing from Israel on Friday night to bring South Korean nationals home.