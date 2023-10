Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will sit down for talks in Jakarta, Indonesia next week.The foreign ministry said Friday that South Korea’s nuclear envoy Kim Gunn will meet with his American and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Hiroyuki Namazu next Monday and Tuesday.The meeting comes some three months after the last such gathering and will be the first with Namazu being the new negotiator representing Japan.The three officials are set to exchange assessments on recent situations on the Korean Peninsula which have grown more serious amid signs of North Korea and Russia boosting their military cooperation and with Pyongyang adopting a constitutional amendment enshrining its policy on nuclear force.The foreign ministry said the three negotiators will also discuss ways to boost cooperation.