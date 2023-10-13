S. Korean Military Plane to Bring Home 163 Nationals from Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean military plane is bringing home 163 South Korean nationals from Israel amid the escalating conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.Seoul's foreign and defense ministries issued a joint press release on Saturday and said the government deployed the aircraft to ensure the safety of South Koreans amid delays and cancellations of civilian flights from Tel Aviv.A KC-330 military transport plane carrying a foreign ministry rapid response team and defense ministry medics left Korea on Friday noon to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.The plane left Israel early Saturday carrying 163 Koreans including 81 long-term residents and 82 travelers, and is expected to land at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam later at night.Additional passengers in the aircraft include Japanese nationals and family members, 51 people in total, along with six Singaporeans. The government said it provided humanitarian aid by bringing aboard the foreign nationals as there was room left in the 230-seat plane.According to the foreign ministry, as of Saturday, 440 long-term residents and 10 travelers remain in Israel.Speaking to reporters on Friday, a foreign ministry official said it will continue efforts to advise, assist and encourage South Koreans still remaining in Israel to leave the country and seek out safety by air and ground transport.South Korea earlier raised the existing "refrain from travel" advisory for Israel, urging residents there to evacuate.