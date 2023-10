Photo : YONHAP News

The national football squad pounded Tunisia in a 4-0 friendly in Seoul on Friday, marking the first successive victory for the team under the helm of head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.After a scoreless first half in the match held at Seoul World Cup Stadium, midfielder Lee Kang-in, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, scored twice ten minutes and 12 minutes into the second half.Korea widened the lead nine minutes later when Lee’s corner kick led to Kim Min-jae's header which then bounced off Tunisian defender Yassine Meriah and hit the back of the net.Hwang Ui-jo scored the fourth goal during additional time, delivering the first home ground win for the Taegeuk Warriors under the German coach who began his stint in February.South Korea's A-match score under Klinsmann so far stands at two wins, three draws and two losses.The players will have a full day of rest and prepare for the next match against Vietnam 8 p.m. Tuesday at Suwon World Cup Stadium.