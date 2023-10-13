US: N. Korea Sent 1,000 Containers of Military Equipment, Munitions to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government says that North Korea has delivered more than one thousand containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.In a press briefing Friday, John Kirby, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, disclosed the information along with imagery showing a Russian-flagged cargo ship transporting the containers.According to three unveiled photos, between September 7 and October 1, the vessel loaded the containers at North Korea's Najin Port and traveled to Dunay in eastern Russia from which the cargo were then moved via rail to an ammunition depot in Tikhoretsk, roughly 290 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.If Washington’s information is correct, this means Pyongyang’s decision and preparations to supply arms to Moscow were completed before September 10 when the regime's leader Kim Jong-un left for Russia for summit talks with President Vladimir Putin on the 13th.Kirby said the U.S. condemns North Korea for providing Russia with military equipment that can be used to attack Ukrainian cities and kill Ukrainian civilians and vowed to sanction those who assist arms trade between the two nations.Kirby also voiced concern about what North Korea will receive from Russia in return, saying the U.S. assesses the North is seeking military assistance including fighter aircraft, surface-to air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or other materials and advanced technologies.He also disclosed Washington's observation of Russian ships offloading containers in the North, which he said "may constitute the initial deliveries of material from Russia."