S. Korea to Review Additional Measures on N. Korea-Russia Arms Deals

Photo : KBS News

The foreign ministry said that the government will monitor the trends in military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and consider additional measures.A ministry official made the remarks on Saturday, saying that cooperation between Russia and North Korea related to arms trading is a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and poses a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.The official said that the Seoul government has been monitoring the related trends in close coordination with the United States, and it is also taking note of the previous day's statement by the U.S. government.In a press briefing Friday, John Kirby, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said that North Korea has delivered more than one thousand containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia last month for use in Ukraine, adding that Russia may have also provided material support to North Korea.If the arms trade is true, it would be a violation of Security Council Resolution 1874, which prohibits North Korea's export of all weapons and related materials and prohibits the use of domestic ships to procure weapons and related materials from North Korea.