Israeli Military Preparing for Significant Ground Operations

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it is preparing for the next stages of the war, which include ground operations against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.The military said in a statement that its forces were deployed across the country, increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on significant ground operations.The next stages of the war would reportedly include an integrated and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land on the Gaza Strip.According to Reuters and other media, a military spokesperson said that Israel will soon attack Gaza City and that its military is at full readiness in the north.The spokesperson reportedly said that the country's goal is to completely destroy the administrative and military capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist organizations, adding that the operation will take a long time.The spokesman reportedly said 279 soldiers were killed and more than 126 were kidnapped since Hamas launched a surprise attack last Saturday.