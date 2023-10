Photo : YONHAP News

The employment rate of people in their late 20s hit record highs for the 21st consecutive month in September.According to data by Statistics Korea on Sunday, the employment rate for people aged 25 to 29 was 72-point-five percent last month, up one-point-seven percentage points from a year earlier.This marks the highest figure for any September since June 1999, when the nation started compiling related data.The employment rate for people in their late 20s has hit record highs for the relevant month for 21 straight months since January of last year.After hitting the highest January figure at 70-point-five percent in January last year, it replaced the record again at 71-point-three percent this January. In May, it rose to 73-point-eight percent, the highest monthly figure.The rising employment rate among those in their late 20s, the core age group in the job market, serves as the basis for the government's judgment that the job market is good.