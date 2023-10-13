Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea's Debt-to-GDP Ratio to Near 58% in 2028, Second Highest among Non-Key Currency Countries

Written: 2023-10-15 12:08:51Updated: 2023-10-15 13:48:22

S. Korea's Debt-to-GDP Ratio to Near 58% in 2028, Second Highest among Non-Key Currency Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is expected to be near 58 percent in 2028, making it the second highest among non-key currency countries.

In its Fiscal Monitor released this month, the International Monetary Fund predicted that South Korea's general government debt, or D2-to-GDP ratio, will reach 57-point-nine percent in 2028.

This marks the second highest level after Singapore among eleven non-key currency countries.

D1 covers debts by the central and provincial governments, and D2 is a broader government debt that includes D1 as well as the debt of non-profit public institutions. The IMF and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development usually use D2 when comparing the debt of each country.

South Korea's D2-to-GDP ratio exceeded 40 percent in 2015 and surpassed 50 percent in 2021.

Among the 37 countries classified by the IMF as developed countries in this report, non-key currency countries refer to those that do not hold the eight major currencies, including the dollar, euro, and yen.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >