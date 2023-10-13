Ruling Bloc to Hold Meeting Sunday to Discuss Medical School Quota, Pension Reform

Photo : KBS News

Senior officials from the ruling People Power Party, the government and the presidential office will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss plans to increase the number of medical students and reform the nation's pension system.The ruling bloc appears to have arranged a meeting to coordinate and decide its position on the annual enrollment quota for medical schools, as the government is expected to make a related announcement as early as this week.The government has sought to increase the quota by one-thousand, but there is speculation that the figure may increase sharply. Since 2006, the enrollment quota for medical schools has been fixed at three-thousand-58.Senior officials will also discuss how to reform the nation's pension system.The planned meeting is also likely to discuss the situation of the ruling party, as its key officials have offered to resign over the party's defeat in the recent by-election.The closed meeting set for 6 p.m. at the prime minister's official residence will be attended by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, education and health ministers, Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki, and Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Lee Jin-bok. From the ruling party, Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon and floor leader Yun Jae-ok will attend.