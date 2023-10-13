Household Electricity Consumption Hit All-Time High in August

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's household electricity consumption in August hit an all-time high due to the sweltering heat this summer and hikes in electricity prices.According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation on Sunday, its electricity sales for households reached nine-thousand-377 gigawatts per hour in August, up four-point-six percent from a year earlier.It marks the highest ever figure for both summer and winter, which see larger demand for power.Electricity consumption by commercial facilities also hit a record high this August, rising two-point-six percent on-year to 13-thouand-102 gigawatts per hour.Power consumption for households and general use is closely linked to the weather.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the number of days hit by heat waves with daily high temperatures above 33 degrees Celsius marked eleven in August, the most since 2018. The average temperature in Seoul in August was 27-point-two degrees, also the highest since 2018.