Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Household Electricity Consumption Hit All-Time High in August

Written: 2023-10-15 13:42:40Updated: 2023-10-15 23:24:09

Household Electricity Consumption Hit All-Time High in August

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's household electricity consumption in August hit an all-time high due to the sweltering heat this summer and hikes in electricity prices.

According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation on Sunday, its electricity sales for households reached nine-thousand-377 gigawatts per hour in August, up four-point-six percent from a year earlier.

It marks the highest ever figure for both summer and winter, which see larger demand for power.

Electricity consumption by commercial facilities also hit a record high this August, rising two-point-six percent on-year to 13-thouand-102 gigawatts per hour.

Power consumption for households and general use is closely linked to the weather.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the number of days hit by heat waves with daily high temperatures above 33 degrees Celsius marked eleven in August, the most since 2018. The average temperature in Seoul in August was 27-point-two degrees, also the highest since 2018.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >