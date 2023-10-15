Death Toll from Israel-Hamas Armed Conflict Surpasses 4,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has climbed above four-thousand.The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that as of Sunday evening, two-thousand-670 people have been killed and some 96-hundred wounded in the Gaza Strip enclave since the start of the conflict.Israel authorities estimated about 15-hundred deaths in the nine-day-old conflict for a combined death toll of over 41-hundred.The Associated Press quoted local medical workers as saying that thousands more of the injured are likely to die as hospitals in the Palestinian enclave continue to be flooded with patients while medicine and fuel are running low.Intensive care units in Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza are reportedly packed with patients, most of them children under the age of three, who were injured in air raids, while the hospital grapples with a dwindling fuel supply for power generation that is expected to run out by Monday.Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the territory’s largest, reportedly said it would bury 100 bodies in a mass grave as an emergency measure after its morgue overflowed.