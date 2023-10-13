PPP Decides to Stand by Chief Kim Gi-hyeon Despite By-Election Loss

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided not to oust current chairman Kim Gi-hyeon in the wake of the Gangseo District by-election defeat last Wednesday.The PPP held a general meeting of lawmakers on Sunday afternoon to discuss reform measures after its candidate, Kim Tae-woo, lost convincingly to the main opposition Democratic Party’s Jin Kyo-hoon in the election for chief of the Seoul ward, considered a test of voter sentiment ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections.After the meeting that lasted for over four hours, floor leader Yun Jae-ok told reporters that the party decided to respect the public sentiment conveyed through the by-election and quickly produce measures for change and reform with Chairman Kim at the center.The PPP has decided to launch a reform committee and a general election planning team before also forming a talent-scouting committee.According to the floor leader, the chief pledged to strengthen communication between the party and the government and to relay the people’s voice to the government plainly without any omissions or additions.Kim reportedly told lawmakers during the meeting that he will stake his political career on next year’s general elections.