Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Top Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Indonesia

Written: 2023-10-16 08:24:06Updated: 2023-10-16 13:43:05

Top Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks in Jakarta, Indonesia this week to discuss coordinating responses to North Korean threats and military cooperation between the North and Russia.

According to the foreign ministry, the country's chief nuclear envoy Kim Gunn will meet his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and the newly appointed Hiroyuki Namazu on Monday and Tuesday for the first such gathering in three months.

The meeting comes after the White House said on Friday that North Korea may have sent military equipment and ammunition to Russia, releasing related intelligence.

The three officials are set to exchange assessments on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has grown more serious amid signs of boosted military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow as well as the North’s adoption of a constitutional amendment bolstering its nuclear force.

In the meeting, the Seoul representative reportedly plans to discuss response measures to arms deals between North Korea and Russia, including sanctions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >