Top Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks in Jakarta, Indonesia this week to discuss coordinating responses to North Korean threats and military cooperation between the North and Russia.According to the foreign ministry, the country's chief nuclear envoy Kim Gunn will meet his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and the newly appointed Hiroyuki Namazu on Monday and Tuesday for the first such gathering in three months.The meeting comes after the White House said on Friday that North Korea may have sent military equipment and ammunition to Russia, releasing related intelligence.The three officials are set to exchange assessments on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has grown more serious amid signs of boosted military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow as well as the North’s adoption of a constitutional amendment bolstering its nuclear force.In the meeting, the Seoul representative reportedly plans to discuss response measures to arms deals between North Korea and Russia, including sanctions.