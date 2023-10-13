Prosecutors Indict DP Chief for Subornation of Perjury

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have indicted main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung over allegations of subornation of perjury just four days after he was indicted for corruption in the Baekhyeon-dong development scandal.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday, Lee is suspected of requesting an aide of then-Seongnam Mayor Kim Byung-ryang to give a false testimony in a trial in late 2018 over his alleged impersonation of a prosecutor.The aide, identified by the surname Kim, proceeded to comply in February 2019, which allegedly helped win Lee's acquittal the following year, a move that later earned Kim an indictment for perjury.The office, meanwhile, transferred another case concerning Lee's alleged role in illegal remittances to North Korea to the Suwon district office, which initially handled the investigation.The DP chief has been indicted four times, including last September over allegedly making false remarks during last year's presidential race. In March this year, he was charged for involvement in the Daejang-dong scandal and third-party bribery surrounding a municipal football club.