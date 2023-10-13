US B-52 Strategic Bomber to Land in S. Korea for 1st Time

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. B-52 strategic bomber is set to land at an air base in South Korea for the first time this week.According to a military source on Monday, U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) is soon expected to announce the arrival of the long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons.While the bomber has participated in combined exercises in South Korean airspace, landings at overseas bases are rare.The arrival of the aircraft, one of three major U.S. strategic bombers along with the B-2 Spirit and B-1B Lancer, is assessed to be part of a warning against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.USFK issued a press release saying the B-52 is scheduled to perform two flights during its stay, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance as well as the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2023 opening on Tuesday.Pyongyang, which has responded sensitively to the bomber's appearance in South Korean airspace, is widely expected to strongly protest its arrival.