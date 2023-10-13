Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea Slams N. Korea over Signs of Arms Trade with Russia

Written: 2023-10-16 13:11:16Updated: 2023-10-16 13:24:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs slammed North Korea over the latest revelation by the U.S. of an apparent arms transaction between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said on Monday that the North's true deceitful nature has come to light following its repeated denials over the arms trade.

Calling any such deal with the North a violation of United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, the spokesperson called for a suspension to the illegal transactions as he urged Russia, a permanent UNSC member, to fulfill its responsibility and role.

Last Friday, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said Pyongyang sent over one-thousand containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia last month amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Kirby also voiced concerns that Moscow, in return, may have provided military assistance to the communist regime, including fighter aircraft, surface-to air missiles, armored vehicles, or ballistic missile production equipment.
