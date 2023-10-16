Defense Ministry: N. Korea Sent Some 100,000s of Shells to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry estimates that hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery shells could have been sent to Russia by North Korea based on the more than one-thousand containers sent by Pyongyang.A defense ministry official on Monday confirmed the reports of maritime container transportation between North Korea and Russia, adding that while the disclosure of detailed information is restricted, the load capacity is equivalent to hundreds of thousands of rounds.The latest report comes after White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last Friday that the U.S. had secured information that the North delivered weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.According to photos provided by the U.S. as evidence of the Pyongyang-Moscow arms trade, a Russian ship loaded containers at North Korea’s Rajin Port last month and moved it to eastern Russia.Any such deal would be a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1874, which prohibits the export of all weapons and related materials from the North.